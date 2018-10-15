Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Burnaby

An elderly pedestrian has died after being stuck by a vehicle in Burnaby on Saturday.

According to a statement from Burnaby RCMP, the 84-year-old man was hit by a vehicle driving eastbound on Canada Way near Ulster Street at around 4:00 p.m. PT.

The man was initially found in critical but stable condition, but has since died, according to police.

Police say the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit. The driver remained at the scene and authorities are currently investigating if speed was a factor.

Anyone who was driving in the area of Canada Way and Ulster Street between 3:45 p.m. PT and 4:15 p.m. PT and has dashcam video, or witnessed the collision, is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Burnaby RCMP says pedestrian crashes spike dramatically in the fall and winter because of shorter daylight hours and poor weather and they are asking drivers and pedestrians alike to use extra caution at this time of year.

