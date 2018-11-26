Elderly man killed after being hit by car in Mission

An elderly man has been killed after he was hit by a car in Mission Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 5:00 p.m. near the intersection of Cedar Street and 10th Avenue.

RCMP said the man was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

They said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The area has now been reopened, but police are continuing their investigation and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.