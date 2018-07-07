Elderly driver dies after collision with bus in Downtown Eastside

An elderly driver has died after a crash between his car and a transit bus Saturday morning in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

Vancouver police say the crash took place just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of East Hastings Street and Princess Avenue.

Investigators say the bus was entering the intersection eastbound on a green light, and the car was going north on Princess. The bus crashed with the car. The car then spun out and hit a separate parked vehicle.

The 73-year-old driver of this car was transported to hospital, but later died. (Shane MacKichan)

The car's 73-year-old driver, the only person in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, but later died.

Police are still investigating the incident.