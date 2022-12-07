Non-emergency surgeries postponed at Cranbrook hospital after flood
Affected patients will be notified directly, health authority says, after surgical kits affected by flood
Non-emergency surgeries have been postponed at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook, B.C., after a flood in one of its departments, the local health authority says.
Interior Health said some elective surgeries are being postponed because of a flood in the medical device reprocessing department, which has affected the availability of surgical kits.
The authority says emergency surgeries will continue using surgical kits sterilized at different locations.
"The department is expected to be out of operation for up to six weeks," said Interior Health in a release.
"Impacted patients will be notified directly about their upcoming procedures. All postponed cases will be booked as a priority as soon as enough surgical kits are available for both emergency and non-emergency surgeries."
Richard Harding, executive director for clinical operations for the East Kootenay region, says that the flood was caused by a blocked drain pipe which resulted in contaminated water pooling in the reprocessing department.
He said as a result, sterilization could not be completed.
It's estimated it will take about three to six weeks before the department is up and running again.
"Obviously, it's disappointing for us to have to postpone cases, but we are looking to notify all patients directly about any changes to their upcoming procedures," said Harding.
"But we want to reassure people that all postponed cases will be booked in priority as soon as we have the capacity and we can safely sterilize our equipment."
Harding said emergency surgeries won't be impacted, and the hospital will continue to use surgical kits that were already sterilized in other locations.
