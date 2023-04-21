Muslim community in Metro Vancouver marks end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations

Members of the Muslim community came together to take part in Eid al Fitr prayers at B.C. Place on April 21.

Muslims gathered across the Lower Mainland on Friday to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

Large celebrations were held at B.C. Place in Vancouver and elsewhere in the region.

Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Fitr — which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan — at B.C. Place in Vancouver on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"Eid, as I like to put it, is essentially Christmas for the Muslims," said Hope Adana, who was attending prayer in Surrey, south of Vancouver, on Friday.

"It's giving gifts and spending time with family as many would associate with Christmas".

Premier David Eby addressed the crowd at B.C. Place's Eid celebration. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Warta Ferbouz, who is from Bangladesh, said being around Muslims at B.C. Place Friday was a "blessing."

"It's a moment for us to enjoy our religion and feeling the same vibe with all the Muslims around here," she said.

Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Fitr at Surrey's Jamea Masjid in Surrey, B.C. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Eid al-Fitr is being celebrated around the world starting Friday.

The three-day holiday marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset