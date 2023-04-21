Muslim community in Metro Vancouver marks end of Ramadan with Eid celebrations
Eid al-Fitr celebrations were held across the region
Muslims gathered across the Lower Mainland on Friday to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.
Large celebrations were held at B.C. Place in Vancouver and elsewhere in the region.
"Eid, as I like to put it, is essentially Christmas for the Muslims," said Hope Adana, who was attending prayer in Surrey, south of Vancouver, on Friday.
"It's giving gifts and spending time with family as many would associate with Christmas".
Warta Ferbouz, who is from Bangladesh, said being around Muslims at B.C. Place Friday was a "blessing."
"It's a moment for us to enjoy our religion and feeling the same vibe with all the Muslims around here," she said.
Eid al-Fitr is being celebrated around the world starting Friday.
The three-day holiday marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset
With files from The Associated Press