Efforts to disband Maple Ridge tent city reach B.C. Supreme Court

Maple Ridge's Anita Place tent city is at the centre of a two-day Supreme Court hearing that began Monday.

The City of Maple Ridge, which filed an injunction application, argues the heating methods used by residents create fire hazards.

It's not the first time the city has filed an injunction against the tent city. The latest resulted in a consent order in November 2017. In the order, the city agreed to support residents.

Pivot Legal is representing the tent city residents. It argues the city hasn't met the consent order requirements and hasn't worked with residents on heating options.

Pivot also argues the tent city is necessary to accommodate a lack of shelter beds and affordable housing in Maple Ridge.

The city says it has supplied the camp with a hygiene trailer but cannot approve of in-tent heaters as they are too great of a fire risk.

It also says it's not looking to disband the camp but wants the ability to go to the camp and enforce fire regulations.

The hearing continues Tuesday.