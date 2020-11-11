Lheidli T'enneh elder translates 'In Flanders Fields' into local Indigenous dialect for Remembrance Day

British Columbians who have heard In Flanders Fields recited every Remembrance Day can now hear it read in a B.C. Indigenous language thanks to the work of Lheidli T'enneh elder Edie Frederick.

The Prince George teacher, along with her mother Josie Paul have translated the iconic 1915 poem by John McCrae into the local Lheidli dialect of the Dakelh language and, to mark Nov. 11, Frederick has released a video of herself reciting it.

Although Dakelh speakers are few — less than 1,3000 according to the 2016 census — it is the native language of several First Nations people in and around the central Interior of the province.

"It's more powerful when we say it in our language," Frederick told CBC's Daybreak North Tuesday.

Poppies surround a statue in Ottawa of Lt.-Col. John McCrae to commemorate the second battle of Ypres and his poem 'In Flanders Fields.' (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand)

Frederick said the translation from English is not verbatim, and sometimes she had to find other ways of saying something McCrae had, but that she feels the poem carries more power and emotion as a result.

By reciting those powerful words, Frederick says, she is honouring the many Indigenous veterans who entered into service for Canada.

According to the federal government, at least 4,000 First Nations soldiers fought in the First World War and 3,000 in WW II.

People wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 during a National Aboriginal Veterans Day ceremony, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. ( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Nov. 8 marked National Indigenous Veterans Day, a day to recognize First Nations, Métis and Inuit contributions to military service.

"All the native veterans deserve to be remembered for doing what they did," said Frederick. "I just thought that we should honour them. We shouldn't forget about them."

For Frederick, the subject is personal.

Her own father, Alexander J. Paul Sr., served in WW II and, while he never shared stories from that time with any of his own children, she said he did later open up to his grandson about his time at war.

Edie Frederick's father Alexander J. Paul Sr. served in the Second World War. Frederick said many Indigenous veterans faced racism when they returned to Canada, despite serving overseas and many had to surrender their Indian status to fight. (Edie Frederick)

"To me that's an honour ... that he passed these stories on to my son," she said.

For Frederick, Nov. 11 is a chance to "remember that we are all Canadians" and to feel optimistic about the future.

"We see little bits or reconciliation happening here and there and I just have hope for my great-grandchildren and my grandchildren, and I want to do my part and hold up that torch like it says in Flanders field."

To hear the complete interview with Edie Frederick on CBC's Daybreak North, tap the audio link below: