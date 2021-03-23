B.C. animal sanctuary struggling to stay afloat amid COVID-19 pandemic

An animal sanctuary near Kamloops, B.C., that's been taking in abandoned farm animals that have been abused or are about to be slaughtered since it opened in 2019 is running out of money thanks to the pandemic.

Jaye Dueck, who operates the Eden's Way Farm Sanctuary east of Kamloops with her husband, is currently caring for 18 animals they've saved, including three dairy bulls, two horses, a couple of sheep, three goats and eight rabbits on 18 hectares facing the South Thompson River.

But Dueck says she's having challenges keeping the sanctuary afloat. Due to provincial public health orders, she hasn't been able to open her farm to the public or collect donations to cover expenses since April of 2020.

"When everything closed down [during the pandemic], we had to stop doing that [open house event]," Dueck said. "We've had to continue covering all of the costs of animal care — everything from buying lots of hay to veterinary costs."

Holstein dairy bull Isaiah, left, and Jersey dairy bull Ezekiel. (Jennifer Chrumka/CBC)

Dueck, who grew up on a farm in Alberta, says she hopes to bring in a few more animals to the refuge, which she operates part time on money from her full-time job.

Hay alone, she says, could cost as much as $10,000 this year.

Last September, the farm sanctuary was registered as a non-profit organization, with the goal of saving animals from the agricultural industry and promoting animal welfare to the public.

Dueck says the three dairy bulls in her refuge would have been killed if they hadn't been rescued from their previous owners.

"In the dairy industry, the male calves are considered byproducts that are … raised in confined crates or confined areas, until they're three or four months old and then they're sent for slaughter for veal."

Dueck says she rescued Ezekiel, a Jersey dairy bull, from a farmer when he was only two weeks old. Last fall, she says, she reached out to the same farmer asking for Ezekiel's mother so the two could reunite.

Dueck says she hopes to bring in more animals to the sanctuary this year. (Jennifer Chrumka/CBC)

But she says the cow was sick and died at the sanctuary in November.

"It was definitely the hardest and most heartbreaking thing to have to go through," Dueck said. "It was quite traumatic for us to lose her … it's a very helpless feeling."

The sanctuary is hoping to soon be able to open again on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, Dueck says she and her husband are planning to solicit donations by running three to four times a week with the goal of logging 1,000 kilometres between March and October. The pair plans to post the results on the sanctuary's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Donations will go toward the construction of a hay barn to replace the makeshift structure they're currently using.

The makeshift hay barn Dueck is hoping to replace with a permanent shelter that will better shield the farm's hay from the elements. (Jaye Dueck)

Tap the link below to hear Jaye Dueck's conversation with story producer Jennifer Chrumka on Daybreak Kamloops: