Swiss Canadians in B.C. are trying to save century-old chalets in the Canadian Rockies

Johann Roduit fell in love with the century-old wooden houses in Golden, B.C. in September 2019, when he passed by the small community in the Canadian Rockies on his way home to Abbotsford from Calgary, Alta.

So when Roduit, originally from the town of Martigny at the foot of the Swiss Alps, learned from the Golden Museum and Archives last January that the six chalets were now for sale, he felt they must be preserved.

"It's a moral responsibility to preserve this huge heritage — not only for Swiss people, but also for people from Golden, B.C.," Roduit, a board member of the Swiss Canadian Chamber of Commerce, told host Chris Walker on CBC's Daybreak South.

"It's [part of] the history of Canada."

An undated photo of the Edelweiss Village. In 1959, Walter Feuz, one of the mountain guides, bought all six chalets and the surrounding 50 acres of land. (Saving Swiss Edelweiss Village)

The chalets, collectively known as Edelweiss Village, were built by the Canadian Pacific Railway between 1910 and 1912 to provide housing to mountain guides from Switzerland, hired to serve Canadian and international mountaineering tourists in the Canadian Rockies, a region the company nicknamed "50 Switzerlands in One" in promotional materials.

In 1959, Walter Feuz, one of the mountain guides, bought all six chalets and the surrounding 50 acres of land after the other guides had moved out. He lived in the village until his death in 1984.

Feuz's descendants inherited the properties, but decided last year that it was time to let them go. The village is now on the market at a listed price of $2.3 million.

Attempts to save Edelweiss Village

Roduit says in 2013, a group of Golden residents initiated a project to preserve the village as a heritage site, in collaboration with Feuz's descendants. The plan didn't work out, however, due to disagreements over how the project should operate.

Over the past year, Roduit has been working with Swiss Canadian historian Ilona Spaar — who wrote a book with the Swiss consulate in Vancouver in 2010, about Swiss mountain guides and Edelweiss Village — to seek support from the Swiss consulate, the Town of Golden, Tourism Golden Association and Alpine clubs across Canada for the preservation of the village.

After accompanying a Swiss public broadcaster to document the Edelweiss Village in late January, the pair decided to launch the Saving Swiss Edelweiss Village initiative.

They say the initiative will move forward in phases, including setting up a foundation and crowdfunding internationally to buy the village.

Johann Roduit, left, and Ilona Spaar, right, speak to Golden Mayor Ron Oszust in January 2022 about preserving Edelweiss Village, a process they say would include setting up a foundation and crowdfunding. (Submitted by Johann Roduit)

Spaar, originally from the resort village of Engelberg in the Swiss Alps, says the goal of the initiative is to transform the village into a cultural hub in Golden to attract Canadian and international tourists.

"We hope to turn it into a very dynamic place, meaning it could become a vacation rental location for all people," she said on Daybreak South.

Spaar says Feuz's descendants also want to preserve the village and support the initiative, but there's the risk that the village would be bought before the foundation is established — so the initiative needs to move forward as swiftly as possible.

"At the end of the day money might talk, but I think for this type of place and the importance of its history ... I'm hoping [something] that is great speaks greater than just cash," she said.

Roduit says he and Spaar will meet with lawyers next week about setting up the foundation.