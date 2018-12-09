Ecology group posts video of humpback whale playing with log off Vancouver Island

An ecology organization has posted a video of a humpback whale knocking a log around in the ocean off Comox, B.C.

Lifeforce raises awareness about the relationship between people, animals and the environment and often does research about whales and their habitat in the province.

Director Peter Hamilton says the four-year-old humpback whale, known as Lorax, dove back and forth with the log, and lifted it onto its head for about 45 minutes on Dec. 2, 2018.

Hamilton described the activity as "play logging."

"This rare type of 'play logging' adds to our knowledge of their complex lives," he said about the whale, which he says is female.

It's not the first time Lifeforce has posted video of unique cetacean behaviour near Comox.