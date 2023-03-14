Premier David Eby says U.S. clean energy incentives bring 'challenge' to B.C.
Eby encouraged clean technology companies to invest in B.C., which is 'keen on partnerships,' he says
British Columbia Premier David Eby made his first international trip as the province's leader Monday, visiting Washington state to discuss shared priorities and clean technology.
Eby says topics of conversation with political leaders there included opportunities to grow the clean economy, high-speed rail, housing, salmon, mental health and addictions.
As part of his visit, the premier hosted a roundtable with Washington businesses and clean technology companies to talk about investing in the province, which he called "open for business and open and keen on partnerships.''
He says U.S. legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden last year, which offers about $375 billion in new and extended tax credits to help the American clean energy industry, brings a "challenge'' to B.C. and requires the province to be better.
Eby says he'll be keeping an eye on the approaching federal budget. He says Canada needs to be aware of American actions and consider how to remain competitive in the clean energy field.
Strong federal support and provincial incentives can make us a formidable competitor to American business around clean energy, Eby says.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says decarbonation of the global economy means rapid job growth on both sides of the border.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?