British Columbia Premier David Eby announced his government's plans to take on the housing affordability crisis Monday.

The former housing minister and newly minted leader of the province's New Democratic Party said it was one of the issues he planned to tackle just moments after he was sworn in as premier on Friday.

Eby laid out those plans — which includes proposed legislation to increase housing supply — during a Monday morning press conference.

The proposed Housing Supply Act is designed to prioritize housing construction in municipalities with the greatest need through better collaboration between the province and local governments.

"Delivering housing is a key role for municipalities and they need support from the province to achieve the numbers we need," said Eby.

This, according to the NDP, will be done by building on legislation already in place that requires municipalities and regional governments to provide housing needs reports to the province by April 2022 and every five years moving forward.

The plan is to have those reports reviewed by the provincial housing ministry, which will determine if a housing target should be set for a particular municipality and then work with local government leaders to set that target number.

According to a government official, it is expected that eight to 10 municipalities will be initially identified and, once the target is set, it is up to the municipality to use tools available to them, such as zoning powers, to get that housing built.

If local governments fail to meet the target, the ministry has compliance and enforcement options.

These include appointing an advisor to review the situation, issuing a directive that local governments must act on, or, as a last resort, issue an order in council.

Most unaffordable housing in Canada

According to Statistics Canada data published in September, B.C. is leading the country when it comes to costly housing.

The data gathered from the 2021 census said B.C. ranks as the most unaffordable province for housing in Canada, due largely to the number of people paying high rents to live in downtown Vancouver.

Eby said on Friday that he planned to "hit the ground running'' and announced two one-time payments for residents, to help mitigate inflation pressures for residents.

On Sunday, he announced a new public safety plan to increase enforcement on repeat violent offenders and expand mental-health crisis response teams.