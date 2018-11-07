Graze on pastries, grill chefs for tips at EAT! Vancouver festival

Get ready for some good eatin' — the EAT! Vancouver Food and Cooking Festival is back for its 16th year, with pastries and canapes featuring prominently on the menu.

The culinary extravaganza runs in Vancouver Nov. 5-10 and will feature 36 chefs from throughout North America.

Net proceeds from the festival will go to support the Project CHEF education society. CHEF stands for "Cook Healthy, Edible Food."

"The organization teaches elementary school children about healthy food, including where it comes from, how to prepare it, and the value and pleasure of creating meals yourself and sharing them with others," On The Coast food columnist Gail Johnson told host Gloria Macarenko.

Chocolates getting gold-dusted. Those attending the EAT! Pastry event at the festival will have a pick of signature chocolates made by leading chocolatiers. (EAT! Vancouver)

Signature events

One of the festival's signature events, EAT! Pastry, will take place on Nov. 10 at the Pinnacle Hotel in downtown Vancouver.

The tasting experience will feature 15 pastry chefs and chocolatiers, as well as feature signature cocktails, and is a great chance to talk to renowned chefs, Johnson says.

Among those appearing at the event will be Nicolas Botomisy, who worked in several Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris, then as a premium chocolatier in New York, before opening a pastry and chocolate shop in Tokyo.

"This is an opportunity to speak with some of the best pastry chefs on the continent … bring your baking questions!" Johnson said.

"If that pie shell you tried at Thanksgiving wasn't that great, get their expert tips … Take advantage of these close-up encounters."

Another signature event, EAT! Harvest on Nov. 9, will feature canapes by 24 different chefs. These small, decorated savoury bites will be served with wine pairings, Johnson says. Featured chefs include Vancouver's Ian McHale from Wildebeest and Andrea Carlson from Burdock & Co.

Among the visiting chefs is Neal Fraser, who runs Redbird restaurant in Los Angeles, and has beaten celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Cat Cora on Food Network cooking battles.

Listen to the full On The Coast food column here:

On the Coast food columnist Gail Johnson offers delicious details on the EAT! Vancouver Food and Cooking Festival and Cornucopia in Whistler. 7:16

With files from On the Coast and Gail Johnson