Slippery side streets complicate crews' takedown of East Vancouver house fire

Vancouver firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures and icy streets at a fire in the Strathcona neighbourhood Monday night.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. PT at a house under renovation near Pender Street and Heatley Avenue.

Assistant Chief Kane Morishita said the icy conditions on the road created hazards for fire crews accessing the building.

He said a City of Vancouver street crew had to be called in to dump sand on the streets so crews could work safely.

"On the side roads … It's all turned to ice right now, that's why all crews maintain wearing chains [on their vehicles]," Morishita said.

City crews had to be called in to sand the roads for firefighters. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

No one was inside the house when the fire broke out. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.