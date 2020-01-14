Slippery side streets complicate crews' takedown of East Vancouver house fire
Fire officials said no one was inside the house, which was under renovation
Vancouver firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures and icy streets at a fire in the Strathcona neighbourhood Monday night.
The fire started around 9:30 p.m. PT at a house under renovation near Pender Street and Heatley Avenue.
Assistant Chief Kane Morishita said the icy conditions on the road created hazards for fire crews accessing the building.
He said a City of Vancouver street crew had to be called in to dump sand on the streets so crews could work safely.
"On the side roads … It's all turned to ice right now, that's why all crews maintain wearing chains [on their vehicles]," Morishita said.
No one was inside the house when the fire broke out. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to inside the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
