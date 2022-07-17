Man seriously injured after shots fired in East Vancouver police pursuit

British Columbia's civilian-led police oversight agency, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), is investigating a Saturday night shooting in East Vancouver that left a suspect seriously injured after an altercation with police.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a statement a witness called 911 at 8:45 p.m. to report someone breaking into a building near Gore Avenue and Railway Street.

An officer responding to the call attempted to stop a vehicle that was leaving the area. The statement says the driver allegedly failed to stop and drove to the area of Commercial Drive and East 2nd Avenue, where shots were fired.

Police say no officers were hurt but a 52-year-old man who was armed with a gun was badly injured during the interaction. The man was taken to hospital where he remains in custody and under guard.

The VPD says it notified the IIO shortly afterwards because the suspect's injuries were severe.

In its own statement, the IIO said the driver of the vehicle sustained "serious gunshot-related injuries."

It says its investigation "will determine who fired shots during the incident but it is reported that the man had a weapon."

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Anyone who witnessed Saturday night's events is asked to call 1-855-446-8477 or fill out the contact form on the IIO website.