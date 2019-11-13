'A very difficult night': Man killed in East Vancouver fire
Fire crews dealt with extreme temperatures inside the building
A man is dead after a fire in East Vancouver late Tuesday night.
The fire broke out in an industrial building near Pandora Street and East Pender Street just before 10 p.m. PT.
Firefighters found the man inside the building and brought him outside, where first responders tried to resuscitate him.
"It's a very, very, very difficult night," said Assistant Chief Trevor Connelly with Vancouver Fire Rescue.
"We want to save people, that's our job, and when that doesn't go well, it hits the crews hard."
Connelly said they don't know why the man was in the building at the time.
He said his fire crews had to deal with low visibility and high heat as they made their way inside.
The fire spread through to the roof as crews battled it from the both the street and an alley, but the building remains standing.
Vancouver Fire said a cat was also found dead inside the building after a secondary search.
The cause is under investigation.
