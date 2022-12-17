'Suspicious' fire at under-construction home in East Vancouver displaces 2 neighbouring families

A fire at an under-construction home in East Vancouver spread to two neighbouring homes, displacing its residents, according to officials.

Firefighters say the fire started around 9 p.m. Friday at a duplex near Argyle Street and East 31st Avenue. It was designated a third-alarm fire, which meant it necessitated significant firefighting resources.

No one was injured as flames spewed six metres in the air, according to authorities. However, fire and smoke spread to the houses on either side, resulting in "significant" damage.

"Those two families are out of their homes," said assistant fire chief Ken Gemmill on Saturday. "At this time the fire is suspicious and it's under investigation."

Flames and smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles around East Vancouver on Friday night. (Submitted by James Young)

Gemmill says it took around two hours to put the fire out, and the fact the house was under construction meant there was a lot of wood around it to ignite.

He says it is unclear how long the two neighbours would be displaced.

In an emailed statement Saturday, Vancouver police said that no arrests have been made in the incident, and officers are actively investigating the cause of the blaze.