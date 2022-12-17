'Suspicious' fire at under-construction home in East Vancouver displaces 2 neighbouring families
'At this time the fire is suspicious and it's under investigation': assistant fire chief
A fire at an under-construction home in East Vancouver spread to two neighbouring homes, displacing its residents, according to officials.
Firefighters say the fire started around 9 p.m. Friday at a duplex near Argyle Street and East 31st Avenue. It was designated a third-alarm fire, which meant it necessitated significant firefighting resources.
No one was injured as flames spewed six metres in the air, according to authorities. However, fire and smoke spread to the houses on either side, resulting in "significant" damage.
"Those two families are out of their homes," said assistant fire chief Ken Gemmill on Saturday. "At this time the fire is suspicious and it's under investigation."
Gemmill says it took around two hours to put the fire out, and the fact the house was under construction meant there was a lot of wood around it to ignite.
He says it is unclear how long the two neighbours would be displaced.
In an emailed statement Saturday, Vancouver police said that no arrests have been made in the incident, and officers are actively investigating the cause of the blaze.
With files from Tarnjit Parmar
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?