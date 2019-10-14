Vancouver man escapes fire by jumping from 2nd-storey balcony

An East Vancouver man had to jump from his second-storey balcony to escape a fire that broke out in his home early Monday morning.

Runel Echavez said his fiancé and dog made it out of their house at East 38 Avenue near Fraser Street through a door on the ground floor after the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m.

By the time they made it out safely, he said, the smoke was too thick for him to make it downstairs and he was forced to jump.

"My body is pretty sore," Echavez said. "I didn't land properly."

Several people who live in a suite below Echavez's made it out of the house without being injured.

Fraser Street was closed to traffic for several hours as crews battled the fire. A investigator will be on scene Monday to try to determine the cause.

There is no word yet on when residents will be able to return home.

"We're still in shock over what happened," Echavez said. "It was super fast."