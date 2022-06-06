East Vancouver man charged with 2nd-degree murder after brother fatally stabbed

Police have charged a 27-year-old man with the murder of his brother in East Vancouver early Sunday.

Alexander Trimble is accused of stabbing and killing Zachary Trimble, 23, at a home near Bruce Street and East 49th Avenue.

He was arrested Sunday morning and remains in custody.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved one count of second-degree murder against Trimble.

Officers responded to reports of an assault around 3 a.m. PT and found Zachary Trimble badly injured outside the house, police said in a written statement, adding that he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The death marks Vancouver's sixth homicide of the year.