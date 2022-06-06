East Vancouver man charged with 2nd-degree murder after brother fatally stabbed
Alexander Trimble, 27, is facing one count of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his brother Zachary Trimble, 23.
Alexander Trimble, 27, arrested Sunday morning in connection with death of brother Zachary, 23
Police have charged a 27-year-old man with the murder of his brother in East Vancouver early Sunday.
Alexander Trimble is accused of stabbing and killing Zachary Trimble, 23, at a home near Bruce Street and East 49th Avenue.
He was arrested Sunday morning and remains in custody.
The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved one count of second-degree murder against Trimble.
Officers responded to reports of an assault around 3 a.m. PT and found Zachary Trimble badly injured outside the house, police said in a written statement, adding that he later died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. The death marks Vancouver's sixth homicide of the year.