British Columbia

East Vancouver man charged with 2nd-degree murder after brother fatally stabbed

Alexander Trimble, 27, is facing one count of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his brother Zachary Trimble, 23.

Alexander Trimble, 27, arrested Sunday morning in connection with death of brother Zachary, 23

CBC News ·
Vancouver police have arrested and charged Alexander Trimble, 27, for fatally stabbing his brother outside an East Vancouver home early Sunday. (Shane MacKichan)

Police have charged a 27-year-old man with the murder of his brother in East Vancouver early Sunday. 

Alexander Trimble is accused of stabbing and killing Zachary Trimble, 23, at a home near Bruce Street and East 49th Avenue.

He was arrested Sunday morning and remains in custody. 

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved one count of second-degree murder against Trimble.

Officers responded to reports of an assault around 3 a.m. PT and found Zachary Trimble badly injured outside the house, police said in a written statement, adding that he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The death marks Vancouver's sixth homicide of the year. 

