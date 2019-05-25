Police release images of East Vancouver sex assault suspect

Police have released images of a man suspected in relation to what they say was a "violent sex attack" Thursday in East Vancouver.

On Friday, police said the man followed the victim, described as Asian and in her 20s, from a bus stop near Earles Street and East 41st Avenue to her home, where he sexually assaulted her.

"This investigation is a high priority for us and we want to identify this individual as soon as possible," said Const. Steve Addison in a written statement.

"We ask everyone to take a good, long look at these pictures, and to call us if they know who this is."

Police are describing the suspect as Asian and about 40 years old, with short black hair and an average build. He was wearing sunglasses, a white tank top, black shorts and sandals at the time.

Addison said investigators have been collecting evidence since Thursday. They issued the public warning the next day.

On Friday, police said the victim had been waiting for a bus when she realized she'd forgotten something and started walking home. The suspect followed her, then sexually assaulted her inside.

The victim called police as soon as the suspect left.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0604 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anyone who sees this man should call 9-1-1 immediately.