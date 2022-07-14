2 taken to hospital after rooftop parking deck collapses into office in East Vancouver

Two people have been taken to hospital after a section of a rooftop parking deck collapsed into the office space below in East Vancouver on Thursday afternoon.

According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, paramedics responded to the emergency at 3434 Lougheed Highway at 1:08 p.m. PT. Four ambulances responded, and two patients were taken to hospital. As of 3:15 p.m., the response was still underway.

Asst. Fire Chief Dan Moberg said it's yet to be determined whether anyone was trapped inside the office.

He said the collapse happened while a skid-steer loader was working on the roof, and the heavy equipment fell along with the roof.

A section of rooftop parking deck that collapsed into the office space below is seen on Lougheed Highway in East Vancouver on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Liam Britten/CBC)

Firefighters are trying to assess the building for safety to see if a search is possible. The collapsed area measures about nine by 12 metres.

Julio Medrano lives nearby and was at home when the collapse happened.

"I just saw this big cloud of black [smoke] and this smell of asphalt," he said.

Moberg said about 30 firefighters were on scene. WorkSafe B.C. has been notified, and an officer has been assigned to investigate.

Police have blocked all traffic along Lougheed Highway between Rupert Street and Boundary Road while they respond.