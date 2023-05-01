Stale brew snafu leads to 'Yeast Van' beer river

A quadrant of Vancouver known as "Yeast Van" for the many craft breweries in the neighbourhood reached frothy new heights Monday when a small river of beer started flowing west down Adanac Street toward Vernon Drive.

The source of the sudsy snafu was a pallet of over a thousand 473 millilitre cans of expired craft beer that had been abandoned on the sidewalk and the two men emptying them one by one into the gutter in order to claim the 10-cent recycling fee.

Andy Agnesini, the owner of East Vancouver Brewing, told CBC the men had been promised the empties in exchange for help loading a truck that would take the cans to be emptied at the brewery a few blocks away. But when the truck never showed, the pair took matters into their own hands.

"Somebody screwed up," said Agnesini. "[An employee] was supposed to be overseeing it, but they just left the two guys standing there."

The two can recyclers declined to be interviewed.

The stale beer was poured into the street by a pair of can collectors wanting to claim the recycling fee. (Karin Larsen/CBC)

According to Agnesini, the stale beer was a contracted product brewed by East Van for another company. He said the two men who poured it into the street had taken away empties from his company before.

"A full pallet of cans, that's a good amount of money for not a lot of time and labour," he said.

The truck scheduled to move the pallet of beer for disposal never showed up. (Karin Larsen/CBC)

Agnesini said he received a call from the VPD Monday morning asking if his warehouse had been broken into.

VPD spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison said no action was taken by police.

"We reminded the staff that this is not an appropriate way to dispose of expired product, and the beer was taken back inside," he said.