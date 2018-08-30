East 1st Avenue in Vancouver now fully reopened
Crews will continue periodic work on East 1st Avenue from Rupert to Nanaimo streets until early September
East First Avenue from Nanaimo Street to Clark Drive has been fully reopened after nearly two months of partial lane closures due to a gas line installation.
The closures on the busy thoroughfare caused major traffic disruptions and headaches for local residents and businesses.
"We recognize that the full closure has been an inconvenience for residents and commuters. It's work that FortisBC had to get done," Jerry Dobrovolny, the city's general manager of engineering services, said in a statement.
"We're very appreciative to their team for an early opening, as well as to all residents, businesses and commuters for their patience and understanding during this work."
A section of East First Avenue from Rupert to Nanaimo streets reopened Aug. 26. Crews will continue periodic work on that segment until early September.
Ongoing lane closures near the Highway 1 overpass are expected to wrap up in the early fall.
Traffic-calming measures
The city and FortisBC are also keeping some temporary traffic-calming measures they had put in place throughout the Hastings-Sunrise and Granville-Woodlands neighbourhoods.
That will allow them to gather data and determine whether those closures could provide ongoing benefits to local residents.
The city says it will reach out to the community once that assessment is done.
