East 1st Avenue in Vancouver closed from Nanaimo to Clark starting July 3

Starting Tuesday, East 1st Avenue in Vancouver will be closed from Nanaimo Street to Clark Drive as work continues on new gas line construction.

The stretch won't reopen Aug. 31, as FortisBC crews build a new gas line underground.

The utility said the current line, running from Vancouver to Coquitlam, has been in use since the 1950s and needs to be replaced.

Other streets and sections of East 1st Avenue will be affected as part of the construction work over the summer.

The full road closures are as follows:

July 3-end August: Full closure of East 1st Avenue from Clark Drive to Nanaimo Street.

Full closure of East 1st Avenue from Clark Drive to Nanaimo Street. July 3-end July: Partial lane closures of East 1st Avenue from Nanaimo Street to Rupert Street.

Partial lane closures of East 1st Avenue from Nanaimo Street to Rupert Street. July 3 to mid-August: Full closure of Woodland Drive from East 1st Avenue to East 2nd Avenue.

Full closure of Woodland Drive from East 1st Avenue to East 2nd Avenue. July 3-early September: Full closure of Graveley Street from Valiant Street to Boundary Road.

Updates will be posted on FortisBC's website.

​FortisBC said businesses along the construction route will remain open as the work proceeds.

East 1st Avenue is a main artery for drivers travelling to and from Vancouver. Traffic has been at least partially disrupted since May. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

The utility asked for patience during the disruption, saying commuters and residents should prepare for delays and plan alternative routes if they can.

Other sections of underground lines in Vancouver, Burnaby and Coquitlam are also being redone. That work began in May and is expected to be finished by the end of next year.

