Earthquakes off B.C., Oregon coasts felt by West Coast residents
6.2 magnitude quake off Oregon the 2nd significant one in as many days
A second earthquake in as many days has rattled residents on Canada's West Coast.
The largest was a 6.2 magnitude quake that struck just after 1:30 a.m. PT Wednesday, more than 264 kilometres off the coast of south-central Oregon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Robert Sanders of the USGS said there is no tsunami threat associated with the quake, but people as far away as Portland reported feeling the tremor.
There have been no reports of damage or injury. About two hours later, an aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck the area.
Quake felt in Port Hardy
The quake and aftershock follows a 4.8 magnitude quake registered off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.
There were no reports of damage, but the tremors were felt in nearby Port Hardy, B.C., according to Earthquakes Canada.
With files from The Associated Press
