Earthquake jolts Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria

A small earthquake rattled homes in B.C.'s Gulf Islands early Friday and was felt across Greater Victoria.

Earthquakes Canada said the quake, which struck at 4:13 a.m. PT, measured magnitude 3.5. It said there were no reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey, which measured the magnitude of the quake as 3.6, reported that the epicentre was below southern Galiano Island at a depth of 17.3 kilometres.

Salt Spring Island resident Mairi Welman said she and her husband were awoken by a big jolt and a loud bang.

"It felt like a big truck had hit the house. We jumped out of bed and my husband thought maybe a tree had fallen in the house ... and then we realized that it was an earthquake," said Welman.

"Here in Sidney there was a sudden deep noise accompanied by a shudder as if a large vehicle had struck the building," Martha Scott wrote in an email to CBC.

Irene Crampton, from North Saanich, told CBC, "there was a loud thunder-like rumble, shaking and creaking ... definitely a reminder to renew earthquake supplies."

Many people reported feeling shaking on social media.

I was woken up around 4.15 this morning by the bed shaking. Thought it was a dream until I discovered it was an earthquake.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/earthquake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#earthquake</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC</a><a href="https://t.co/wd5uYkRJl7">https://t.co/wd5uYkRJl7</a> —@MartinBodenham

The Central Saanich Fire Department tweeted out a message urging residents to be prepared for earthquakes.