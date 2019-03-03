Skip to Main Content
2.2 magnitude earthquake 'lightly felt' in Salmon Arm

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was felt by some residents of Salmon Arm, B.C. on Saturday night.

There were no reports of damage, but some residents did feel shaking

Salmon Arm is a city in the Shuswap Country of the Southern Interior. (Google Maps)

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake was "lightly felt" around 8:40 p.m. There were no reports of damage.

Many residents said they felt their houses shake, and heard something that sounded like an explosion.

