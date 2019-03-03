2.2 magnitude earthquake 'lightly felt' in Salmon Arm
There were no reports of damage, but some residents did feel shaking
A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was felt by some residents of Salmon Arm, B.C. on Saturday night.
According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake was "lightly felt" around 8:40 p.m. There were no reports of damage.
Many residents said they felt their houses shake, and heard something that sounded like an explosion.
Did anyone else just feel an earthquake in Salmon Arm? Our whole house shook and it was loud like a truck hitting the house. The neighbours were outside looking, so it wasn’t just us that heard it and felt it.—@AnneTenning
Shook my whole house! I hope we get an answer what it was soon! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SalmonArm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SalmonArm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Shuswap?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Shuswap</a> <a href="https://t.co/UCh8xgHSBc">https://t.co/UCh8xgHSBc</a>—@modernpaganmum
Our house shook in <a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArmBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SalmonArmBC</a> about ten mins ago- any news <a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SalmonArm</a> ? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/shuswap?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#shuswap</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Shuswapscanner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Shuswapscanner</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/explosion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#explosion</a>—@JenniferDHenrie
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.