Earthquake near Ucluelet felt as far away as Metro Vancouver
British Columbia

The magnitude 4.5 earthquake was detected off the west coast of Vancouver Island Friday afternoon, according to Earthquakes Canada.

A small earthquake was reported off the west coast of Vancouver Island early Friday afternoon. (USGS)

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was detected off the west coast of Vancouver Island Friday afternoon, according to Earthquakes Canada, and it was reportedly felt by people across Metro Vancouver.

The earthquake took place at 1:35 p.m., 36 km south-southwest of Bamfield, which is between Ucluelet and Port Renfrew.

According to Earthquakes Canada, there are no reports of damage and none expected. No tsunami was expected from the tremor.

People around Vancouver Island and across Metro Vancouver reported feeling the quake.

