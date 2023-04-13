Medium-sized earthquake off Vancouver Island lightly felt along West Coast

An earthquake measuring around magnitude 6.0 has shaken the seabed around 200 kilometres off Vancouver Island.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska says a dangerous wave is not expected from the quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) website — which measured the quake at magnitude 6.0 — showed it was only lightly felt in areas ranging from Port Hardy, B.C., almost 250 kilometres from the epicentre, to Kitimat, B.C., more than 500 kilometres away.

It was felt down the West Coast as far south as Corona, Calif., almost 2,000 kilometres away, USGS said.

Earthquakes Canada estimated the quake, which happened at about 9 a.m. PT local time was measured at magnitude 5.7, while the tsunami warning centre said it reached 6.2.

The earthquake was centred along the eastern edge of the Juan de Fuca plate off Vancouver Island.

Quakes are common off British Columbia's coast — although not usually of this size — as movement from several different plates and subduction zones set off thousands of them every year.