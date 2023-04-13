Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Medium-sized earthquake off Vancouver Island lightly felt along West Coast

An earthquake measuring around magnitude 6.0 has shaken the seabed around 200 kilometres off Vancouver Island. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska says a dangerous wave is not expected from the quake.

The quake, measured between magnitude 5.7 and 6.2, struck around 9 a.m. PT Thursday

The Canadian Press ·
A satellite image of B.C.'s coast with an orange dot in the ocean indicating the epicenter of an earthquake.
The epicentre was around 200 kilometers off Vancouver Island's west coast. (U.S. Geological Survey )

An earthquake measuring around magnitude 6.0 has shaken the seabed around 200 kilometres off Vancouver Island.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska says a dangerous wave is not expected from the quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) website — which measured the quake at magnitude 6.0 — showed it was only lightly felt in areas ranging from Port Hardy, B.C., almost 250 kilometres from the epicentre, to Kitimat, B.C., more than 500 kilometres away.

It was felt down the West Coast as far south as Corona, Calif., almost 2,000 kilometres away, USGS said.

Earthquakes Canada estimated the quake, which happened at about 9 a.m. PT local time was measured at magnitude 5.7, while the tsunami warning centre said it reached 6.2.

The earthquake was centred along the eastern edge of the Juan de Fuca plate off Vancouver Island.

Quakes are common off British Columbia's coast — although not usually of this size — as movement from several different plates and subduction zones set off thousands of them every year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now