6.7 magnitude quake strikes off B.C.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 hsa struck off British Columbia, the United States Geological Survey said.

No immediate tsunami warning

Thomson Reuters ·

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which hit at a depth of 33 km about 190 km southwest of Port Hardy, a town on the northeast end of Vancouver island.

There was no immediate tsunami warning.

