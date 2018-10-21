Breaking
6.7 magnitude quake strikes off B.C.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 hsa struck off British Columbia, the United States Geological Survey said.
No immediate tsunami warning
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which hit at a depth of 33 km about 190 km southwest of Port Hardy, a town on the northeast end of Vancouver island.
There was no immediate tsunami warning.
