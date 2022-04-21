Earth Day 2022: Where events are being held in B.C.

Earth Day falls on Friday, April 22, but in British Columbia, events to celebrate and honour the occasion will be held throughout the upcoming week.

Earth Day — an internationally commemorated event to celebrate our planet and the environment — carries much significance this year, after a year of cascading climate disasters in B.C.

Here's a list of some of the events happening in B.C.'s bigger municipalities (all times PT) throughout the week. Events will also be held in smaller communities across the province.

Chilliwack (April 23)

The Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society is hosting a river cleanup on Saturday morning at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Club.

Registration is open starting at 8:30 a.m. at the club, with the society providing the necessary cleanup equipment.

Coquitlam (April 22)

Mackin Park, in Coquitlam's Maillardville neighbourhood, will be the site of a cleanup event on Earth Day.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and orientation will be near the skate park.

Mackin Park in the Maillardville neighbourhood in Coquitlam will host a cleanup event on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Kamloops (April 22)

An event at Kamloops' Thompson Rivers University (TRU) will see "several hundred" lodgepole pine seedlings given out to attendees.

The event, organized by TRU's sustainability office, will focus on honouring Indigenous land defenders in Central and South America.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, between the International Building and Arts and Education Building on the TRU campus.

A volunteer holds up a seedling as an example of what will be given out at an Earth Day event at Thompson Rivers University on Friday. (Thompson Rivers University)

Kelowna (April 22)

As part of the Okanagan Festival, the Westbank First Nation is hosting their second annual Earth Day community cleanup event.

Potential attendees are asked to register beforehand, with a walk-through barbecue later on in the event and prizes on the line.

The event will start at 4 p.m. and go until 6 p.m., kicking off at 1900 Quail Lane.

Langley (April 23)

The City of Langley will be hosting a series of events in the city's Douglas Park on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Masks and social distancing are recommended at the event, which will last until 2 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day at Douglas Park on Saturday, April 23, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Learn more <a href="https://t.co/OtuvYv7qyC">https://t.co/OtuvYv7qyC</a> <a href="https://t.co/6tqovRrlqq">pic.twitter.com/6tqovRrlqq</a> —@LangleyCity_

Maple Ridge (April 23)

The city's annual Earth Day celebration will be at Memorial Peace Park on Saturday.

Highlights include flash mobs, a farmers' market, and food trucks.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

Nanaimo (April 23)

Unity Vancouver Island is hosting an event at Bowen Park where attendees will replant a set area with native plants selected by the Nanaimo Area Land Trust.

Tickets to the event will cost $10 .

It starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the upper picnic shelter in Bowen Park.

North Vancouver (April 23)

The City of North Vancouver's annual celebration will be at Mosquito Creek Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

🌍💚 We’re celebrating Earth Day April 23 (10am-2pm) in Mosquito Creek Park! Join us for this family-friendly event. Register to help our City Park Stewards remove invasive plants. All ages welcome, no exp needed.<br><br>✅ Event info + register for plant pull: <a href="https://t.co/0fxGDcMdi5">https://t.co/0fxGDcMdi5</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xb54T5vKmN">pic.twitter.com/Xb54T5vKmN</a> —@CityOfNorthVan

Port Coquitlam (April 23)

A series of invasive plant species will be replaced with native plants in Port Coquitlam's Coutts Park on Saturday.

The event is part of a series of replanting initiatives by the city, with two other events scheduled for April 29 and May 2 at 2422 Lobb Avenue.

Saturday's event goes from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.

Celebrate <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EarthDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EarthDay</a> by helping to plant more native trees and remove invasive plants at Coutts Park on Apr. 23 from 10am - 1pm!<br><br>Learn more and register now ➡ <a href="https://t.co/4SaDipyYMB">https://t.co/4SaDipyYMB</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PortCoquitlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PortCoquitlam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityOfPoCo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityOfPoCo</a> <a href="https://t.co/4GJ5QgRtSP">pic.twitter.com/4GJ5QgRtSP</a> —@CityofPoCo

Prince George (April 24)

The City of Prince George will be hosting a city-wide spring cleanup effort on Sunday.

Attendees will have to register beforehand , with cleanup equipment provided.

Richmond (April 23)

Lulu Island Winery in Richmond is hosting an Earth Day sustainability market on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

More than 20 vendors and food trucks will be present at the event, which will focus on locally sourced goods.

Surrey (April 30)

Surrey's giant "Party for the Planet" is on its 11th year in 2022, with organizers saying it will be the biggest Earth Day event in all of B.C.

Along with awareness initiatives and workshops, there will also be a ventriloquist act, Zumba performances, and numerous musicians performing at the event.

Join us for a series of FREE environmental workshops at this year's Party for the Planet on April 30th! <a href="https://t.co/ryr34NL9ZA">https://t.co/ryr34NL9ZA</a> —@CityofSurrey

Vancouver (April 22-30)

There are numerous events happening in Vancouver to mark Earth Day.

The Trout Lake community centre is hosting a nature hunt from April 22 to 30, with all those who participate receiving a packet of seeds to take home.

On April 23, advocacy organization Sea Smart is organizing a cleanup of Vancouver's Kitsilano Beach. Attendees are asked to register at the tent at the parking lot on Arbutus and McNicoll Street at 10 a.m.

The 2019 Earth Day parade in Vancouver, seen here on Commercial Drive. Another protest march will begin from Vancouver City Hall this year. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

And Vancouver's most enduring Earth Day tradition — a non-violent protest — will also take place in 2022.

A coalition of organizations, including Protect the Planet and Extinction Rebellion, will have a march at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, starting at Vancouver City Hall.

Victoria (April 22-23)

The Bateman Gallery in Victoria will allow free entry for children during "Earth weekend" from April 22-23, with an exhibition titled Environment Impact II focusing on how human actions impact the environment.