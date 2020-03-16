Early morning collision in Tsawwassen claims life

A 45-year-old Delta woman was killed in a serious collision in a Tsawwassen intersection Monday morning just after 6 a.m. PT.

The woman was travelling westbound on 16th Avenue when her vehicle crashed with a pickup truck travelling north on 56th Street.

The driver of the truck is co-operating with police.

"At this point the cause of the collision remains under investigation and police are not in a position to comment on possible causes," said Cris Leykauf, a spokesperson for the Delta police.

"Next of kin notification has been completed, and victim services is being offered to both the family of the deceased as well as the other driver involved in the collision."

Police are still on scene and the investigation is continuing.

According to an earlier tweet by Delta police Chief Neil Dubord, an air ambulance transported one person from the scene.