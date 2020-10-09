This dynamic Vancouver duo gives their community reason to be grateful on Thanksgiving

It's been a hard year and while this weekend is the time to reflect on what you are grateful for, it is understandable if you felt like 2020 could have used a superhero. Or two.

To mark the annual October holiday where Canadians eat turkey and give thanks, CBC's The Early Edition asked listeners to share who they are thankful to have in their lives.

Enter Kathy Murphy and Diane Jones, a dynamic duo from Vancouver, B.C., who have been making sure their community of friends in the city's West End have had smiles on their faces, and soup in their bellies, during this pandemic roller coaster.

Friend Douglas Anderson contacted the show to sing the pair's praises. (Not literally, he sent an email). And on Friday, all three were connected live on the show to celebrate Murphy and Jones for all they do.

Anderson knows the women from church, where they always arrive before the minister to make sure coffee is prepared for the parishioners. He said this is just one of a long list of things the two do for others on a daily basis.

It has earned them the title of Batman and Robin among their friends.

The dynamic duo in their full glory. (Submitted Diane Jones)

Anderson said the two women are constantly driving seniors to appointments, bringing soups and stews to people in need during the COVID-19 crisis, and have organized a regular coffee event in a neighbourhood park so seniors have had somewhere safe to socialize during the pandemic.

"It's incredible," said Anderson. "I sometimes think they must just lie awake at night and think who should we help tomorrow?"

Murphy, said Anderson, also helped a young refugee boy from a single-parent home by supporting his dream of playing organized soccer. She not only helped him register, but attends regular practices and games during the season to cheer him on.

"Generally, people say they are fine, but when you look them in the eye then you start to know that there is something that is needed and Kathy and I will figure out ways to help if we can," said Jones, speaking Friday on The Early Edition.

Murphy, who at a commanding six feet tall is the Batman to Jones's Robin, was humbled when she joined her partner in kindness and Anderson complimented them on air.

"He's the president of our fan club," said Murphy with a chuckle.

To hear the dynamic duo surprise their friend Douglas Anderson live on The Early Edition, tap the link below: