We've checked it twice: Here's The Early Edition's 2019 nice list

All winter long, CBC's The Early Edition has been compiling a nice list where we pause and honour some of the people who have gone the extra mile in their communities.

We've compiled a selection of those stories for you:

The big-hearted pianist

Ann Rennie, 80, plays piano for a choir called the "Dogwood Songsters," who sing out of a seniors' centre in Coquitlam.

"She's always involved in activities," said Jeannine Silvestrone, a neighbour of Rennie's.

"I've just been so impressed with her dedication to the [choir]."

The choir practises once a week and then they go out once a week to sing at seniors' centres. Silvestrone says after she had surgery in the spring, Rennie — who is a former nurse — invited her into her home and took care of her for four nights.

Jeannine Silvestrone, left, nominated her friend, Ann Rennie, to be on Santa’s “Nice List” for her volunteer works as a pianist for a seniors' choir in Coquitlam. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Rennie is modest.

"Well, I think she's going a little overboard," Rennie laughed. "On the other hand, I appreciated her friendship, too."

Rennie, who has been playing piano since she was 10 years old, says it's about finding something — small or otherwise — to do in your own community.

"Bloom where you're planted," she said

A hero for the horse riding community

Edie Fishlock of Yellow Point, Vancouver Island nominated Corinne Kriegl from Chilliwack for helping her find the horse of her dreams.

"His name is Leo and he's just fabulous," said Fishlock.

Kriegl says she likes to put horses and people together.

Edie Fishlock shows off her new horse, Leo. (Submitted by Edie Fishlock )

Fishlock says Kriegl helps many people in the community.

"I've seen her take seniors, people who haven't ridden in years, out for a trail ride so that they can get back in the saddle and feel that feel again."

Kriegl says she's been lucky enough to have a horse since she was very young, and wants to share that goodwill with everyone else.

The ukulele enthusiast

Charmaine Miranda nominated Jane Belanger, who teaches free ukulele classes in the community, including at a seniors' centre.

Seniors practised the ukulele at a sing-along on Dec. 13, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Belanger is a teacher by trade, so the work comes easily to her.

"[Music] is good for your socialization," Belanger said. "I don't care if they ever get good, I'm just happy if they're participating."

An extraordinary quilter

Gail Whetter nominated her friend Ursula Yeo. Both are members of a volunteer quilting guild in Chillwack called the PieceMakers. They donate their blankets to shelters, hospices, emergency crews and anyone who needs a little extra warmth.

Whetter says Yeo has handed in 17 quilts since September.

"I just thought, wow, 17 quilts in two months is amazing," Whetter said. "That's an inspiration."

And Whetter says quantity doesn't compromise quality.

"Her quilts are gorgeous," she said. "They're complicated."

Yeo, who started quilting almost 30 years ago, says she's just one of many helpers.

"I do set a goal to make one a month," she said. "But I got carried away that time."

A spectacular student

Lisa Poier nominated Grade 9 student Alexa Bailey from Sir Charles Tupper Secondary School. Bailey created an after-school program for Grade 3 students called Girls to the Power of Math.

Poier's daughter Maisy, 8, participated in the program.

"She really liked that there were some older kids in her neighbourhood that had some of those same interests," Poier said.

Alexa Bailey is a Grade 9 student at Sir Charles Tupper Secondary School who created a mentoring program called Girls to the Power of Math. (Alexa Bailey/Medium)

Bailey says it's really rewarding to hear about the impact her program has had.

"My favourite part of doing this is watching the girls smile and laugh while they're playing the activities and while they're doing math," she said. "It shows math can be fun and that's the goal."

An island in the middle of a storm

Tiffany Wainwright nominated her colleague Kathryn Jung, the vice principal of Moody Middle School, because of her ability to remain an "island of serenity" in the whirlwind that is middle school.

"No matter when is it, where it is, if a student is speaking to her, she stops and she gives them her full attention," Wainwright said. "She's just someone who is amazing at celebrating positivity in everyone."

Jung says relationships are important and she says it's important to show she cares through small actions.

"If that makes their day better and brighter, I guess I've done a small part."

