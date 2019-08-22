Shawn Sorensen, who grew up as an only child, wanted to be a Big Brother for as long as he can remember.

"I knew that's what I was supposed to do," he said.

Big Brother of Greater Vancouver, established in 1978, is a non-profit organization that supports child and youth development through volunteer-led mentoring programs.

Sorenson has mentored Tyrus,14, for the last three-and-a-half years. For the first year, they met every week; now they meet a few times a month.

"He doesn't have to question whether or not I'm going to be there," Sorenson said.

Sorensen says Tyrus is the closest person in his life to a sibling. (Supplied by Mandy Wong)

They do everything from play basketball to watch movies together. "The connection we've formed, it's blown my mind," Sorenson said.

One day, they took a trip to Quarry Rock and Sorenson excitedly told Tyrus his wife was pregnant.

"He put his hand on my shoulder and said, 'Congratulations.' He was 12 at the time. It got me all teary-eyed," he said.

One of the many things Sorenson admires about Tyrus is his commitment to his family — his single mother and siblings in particular.

"He's kind of the bedrock of his family. He gets relied on for a lot of things and he steps up," he said.

Sorensen believes Tyrus is the closest person in his life to a sibling.

"I think I get more out of it than I probably should.... He's a brother," said Sorensen.

Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver says they are in need of volunteers, with some children waiting two to three years to get a Big Brother.

The Tri-Cities, Richmond and Surrey have the greatest need for more Big Brother volunteers.

Shawn Sorensen has been a Big Brother for three and a half years. He speaks with Stephen Quinn about the experience. 6:43

Get What You Give is a new feature on The Early Edition that highlights volunteers around the Lower Mainland making a difference in their communities. If you have a similar story, we'd love to share it. Why do you love to help others? And how has volunteering improved your life? Send us an email at earlyed@cbc.ca