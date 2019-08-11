Cool weather limits growth of Eagle Bluff wildfire in Okanagan

Officials say a wildfire burning south of Penticton has grown to close to 27 square kilometres but cooler weather has limited its growth.

The B.C. Wildfire Service also says that evacuation alerts issued by the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen and the Osyoos Indian Band have been rescinded.

UPDATE: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EagleBluff?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EagleBluff</a> wildfire is no longer of immediate threat, and the Evacuation Alert issued by the <a href="https://twitter.com/EmergMgtRDOS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EmergMgtRDOS</a> & the Osoyoos Indian Band has been rescinded. For more info, visit: <a href="https://t.co/0psQU5rjk3">https://t.co/0psQU5rjk3</a> & <a href="https://t.co/dCGD9uQ1QL">https://t.co/dCGD9uQ1QL</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OliverBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OliverBC</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

Fire information officer Shannon Street said cooler temperatures and some rain have helped firefighters manage the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The fire is the only fire of note in Southern B.C., meaning the service has been able to focus significant amounts of resources on it.

"It's nice we've had the option to bring in resources pretty much as we need them right now," said Street. "We've been able to get a lot of firefighters and equipment on it pretty quick."

No structures threatened

Crews mapped the perimeter of the wildfire and conducted planned ignitions Friday evening, helping to direct the growth of the fire southeast toward safer, more workable terrain for ground crews.

As of Sunday, no structures were threatened by the fire.

Still, Street said the fire will likely grow this week as crews do controlled burns to try to contain it.