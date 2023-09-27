Document reveals police allegedly warned second Sikh activist about threat to his life

Months after a pro-Khalistan activist was shot and killed in Surrey, B.C., a second Sikh activist was allegedly warned by law enforcement about threats to his life, according to a newly disclosed document.

The document, titled "duty to warn" is addressed to Gurmit Singh Toor and dated August 24. It was made public by pro-Khalistan activist group Sikhs For Justice.

Speaking through a translator, Toor confirmed to CBC News that Surrey RCMP and the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) came to his home and issued the warning. CBC News is working to confirm the veracity of the document with RCMP, but has not yet received a response.

"Police have determined by way of one or more investigative avenues that your life may be in peril," the document reads in part.

"At this time we are unable to provide you with specific details of the threat."

Sikhs for Justice said in a written statement that Toor is a senior member of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, and was a "close associate" of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside that Sikh temple on June 18.

The statement said that after Nijjar's high-profile killing, Toor began actively campaigning to secure votes in a non-binding vote in B.C. in support of an independent Sikh state, also known as Khalistan.

Nijjar was a supporter of a Sikh homeland in the form of an independent Khalistani state. He had been branded by the Indian government as a "terrorist" and was accused of leading a militant separatist group — something his supporters have denied.

The document was issued to Toor weeks before Justin Trudeau made a bombshell statement that Canada was pursuing "credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to Nijjar's murder. The Indian government has denied any involvement in Nijjar's death.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada, a group that represents Sikh interests, said Nijjar spoke of "threats to his life" before his alleged murder, and claimed he was being targeted by India's intelligence agencies.

The WSO said "several other Canadian Sikhs are also understood to be under threat" and are on Indian "hit lists."