Dutch Valley added to evacuation orders along the rising Skeena River in northwestern B.C.

Dutch Valley is the latest addition to a series of evacuation orders issued for small communities along the Skeena River in northwestern B.C. due to flooding.

On Friday afternoon, residents of all homes in Dutch Valley south of Dutch Valley Road were ordered by the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine to immediately leave the area located at the western edge of Terrace, B.C.

The evacuation order came less than 24 hours after people in Dutch Valley received an evacuation alert, meaning they should be ready to leave their homes on short notice.

The district said the Dutch Valley area is well known for flooding associated with heavy rain and melting snow in spring.

On Thursday afternoon, the district issued an evacuation order to all properties in Old Remo — beyond the intersection of Old Remo Road and White Bottom Road — and New Remo. The communities are about 10 kilometres southwest of Terrace.

Evacuation orders for Old Remo and New Remo are still in place and most residents have already left their homes, according to the district on Friday afternoon.

Flood watches, high streamflow advisories across B.C.

The River Forecast Centre has posted flood warnings for sections of the Skeena River while flood watches are in effect for several northwestern waterways, including sections of Kispiox, Nass, Kitsumkalum and Driftwood rivers.

High streamflow advisories cover the central coast and the Liard and Cottonwood rivers near the Yukon boundary as well as eastern B.C. from the Peace region to the Kootenays, the Fraser River from Quesnel to Hope and the Similkameen region along the U.S. border.

The forecast centre says heavy rain and rapid snowmelt have swollen rivers in northwestern B.C. and those waterways could continue to rise as more rain is expected through the weekend.

In eastern B.C., high streamflow advisories follow several days of record high temperatures, but conditions are easing and forecasters say flooding is only likely if the latest hot spell ends with heavy rain.

What evacuees need to know

The district asks people ordered to leave Dutch Valley to register at the Thornhill Community Centre at 3091 Century Street in Thornhill, B.C., about five kilometres east of Terrace. Evacuees can also call 250-641-2443.

The district recommends people take the following steps before evacuation: