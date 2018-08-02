Dutch tourist dies after falling into water at B.C. waterfall

A Dutch woman touring B.C. with her husband has died after she was sucked under the water above a waterfall in a provincial park near Campbell River.

Campbell River RCMP say they received reports of the accident at Elk Falls Provincial Park at about 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.

The woman's husband told police that she slipped and fell into the water. She called out for help, but was pulled under and wasn't seen again, according to an RCMP press release.

Mounties brought in a helicopter and drone to search for the tourist, and BC Hydro shut down water flow at a dam above the falls to help with the effort.

Two hours after the search began, the woman was found dead underwater, above the falls. Her body was retrieved at 5 p.m.

"On behalf of the Campbell River RCMP, our sympathies are with the families during this tragic event." Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk said in a news release.

"We are doing everything we can to help the husband before he returns home."

The victim was in her 60s. The RCMP have notified the Netherlands Foreign Consular Office to help with the family, and B.C. Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.