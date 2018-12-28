Durex recalls condoms in Canada after failed shelf-life tests

Durex has recalled certain batches of its Real Feel condoms after they failed a shelf-life test.

The brand's parent company, RB Health (Canada) Inc., said certain batches of the Durex Real Feel Extra Lubricated 10ct condoms and Durex Real Feel 20 ct condoms didn't pass a "stringent" durability test.

The company voluntarily issued the nationwide recall for condoms with the following batch numbers:

1000443254 (Durex Real Feel Extra Lubricated 10ct condoms (UPC 0 67981 98715 7)

1000356816 (Durex Real Feel 20ct condoms (UPC 0 67981 97177 4)

Durex' parent company has recalled certain batches of its Real Feel condoms after they failed a shelf-life test. (Durex) Batch numbers are visible on the bottom of the box and on the foil wrapping of each condom. (Durex)

Health Canada issued its own alert, saying the latter batch, specifically, is "not expected to meet the registered burst pressure specification at end of shelf-life."

Batch numbers are visible on the bottom of the box and on the foil wrapping of each condom.

Durex said anyone who bought the recalled condoms should be able to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The company said there are no safety concerns associated with using the recalled condoms.