Mounties in Duncan, B.C., looking for 2 men who may be able to assist sexual assault investigation

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say they're looking for two men who may be able to assist their investigation into a reported sexual assault in Duncan, B.C., on May 16.

Investigators say they responded to a call at the 200-block of the Trans Canada Highway in Duncan at around 7 p.m. after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man while walking on a trail between McAdam Park and Trunk Road.

RCMP were unable to find a suspect despite "immediate patrols," according to a statement. The woman was taken to hospital after the alleged attack.

As investigators continue to look into the incident, they say they'd like to talk to two men seen on security camera footage at a nearby gas station. The men are not considered suspects, according to police, but police hope they have information that could help them find the perpetrator.

A man wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts helped the victim get to a gas station where she could call for help, police say. (North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP)

One of the men, described as a man wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts, helped the victim get to the gas station, where she was able to call for help.

The second man, wearing a blue tank top and black shorts, was in the area when the victim was walking to the gas station, according to Cpl. Alex Bérubé.

Investigators say a second man, wearing a blue tank top, was at the gas station while the woman was walking there to call for help. (North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP)

The alleged sexual assault happened approximately two kilometres from where Indigenous teen Carsyn Mackenzie Seaweed was discovered before she died on May 15. RCMP say her death is considered suspicious.

"There will obviously be some nexus that the community might be drawing between these two investigations," Bérubé said. "At this time, there is no evidence uncovered that would lead us to believe that these two incidents are connected."

Bérubé said the request for information in the sexual assault case was being released nearly two weeks later, as police had to work to obtain the necessary video footage before releasing it to the public.

Cpl. Alex Bérubé says he wants to assure Duncan residents their community is safe, and that he hopes they will come forward to help with the ongoing investigations there. (Kathryn Marlow/CBC)

"We also understand how emotional the community can be when events like these happen," he said. "This is why it is very important to work together with the community, and we always encourage anyone with information to come forward to police right away."

Police are asking anyone with any information to give them a call at 250-748-5522.