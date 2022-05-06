Dump truck strikes and kills 14-year-old girl, Burnaby police say

Police in Burnaby said a 14-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a dump truck.

Burnaby RCMP officers were called to the collision just before 3:30 p.m. PT. Police said the girl was struck as she was crossing the street at 11th Avenue and 16th Street.

"We understand a tragic incident like this will be felt widely throughout the community," Cpl. Brett Cunningham said in a statement.

"Burnaby RCMP is looking at ways to support those impacted by this tragic death. Our victim services unit is also engaged and offering support to those affected."

Paramedics were called to the scene at the same time but did not take anyone to hospital.

is on scene in the 7100 block of 11th Avenue, Burnaby BC for a serious vehicle incident. Expect closures for several hours.

The stretch of 11th Avenue where the girl was killed has single-family homes on one side of the street and an industrial area on the other.

Police said the driver was pulling a dump trailer at the time, and remained on scene and is co-operating with their investigation.

Burnaby RCMP's criminal collision investigation team is working on the case, police said. According to Cpl. David Noons, closures near the area can be expected for several hours.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have dash cam video showing 11th Avenue between 18th Street and 15th Street from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to contact them.