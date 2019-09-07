Overdose deaths, homelessness, and mental illness affect all communities in British Columbia, but those problems are concentrated in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

From a rise in crime, to an addictions crisis, failed public policy, and development that has squeezed the population into a smaller and smaller geographic area, longtime residents say the neighbourhood — one of the country's poorest — is getting worse and worse.

CBC will be hosting a public town hall on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Woodward's Courtyard from noon to 1:30 p.m. PT.

Hosts Stephen Quinn, Mike Killeen and Anita Bathe will be joined by four panelists:

Karen Ward is a long-time drug user and advocate for drug users. She consults with the City of Vancouver on drug policy and lives at Woodward's social housing.

Robin Raweater is an Indigenous activist and has lived in the Downtown Eastside her whole life, currently in a shelter. She co-chairs the board of directors for the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre and runs a support group for families dealing with child welfare. She is Blackfoot from Sik Sika Nation, Alberta.

Fred Mah is the president of the Chinatown Society Heritage Building Association. He has volunteered in Chinatown for 5 decades.

Brandon Grossutti is the owner of Pidgin Restaurant. Six years ago when he opened, the restaurant was the target of anti-gentrification protests.

The event will also be streamed live on CBC.ca, CBC Vancouver's Facebook page, and on CBC Gem.