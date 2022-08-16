Flyers threatening arson against homeless people and drug users being investigated by VPD

Vancouver police say they are trying to identify who is responsible for flyers distributed on the Downtown Eastside that threaten to burn the tents of homeless people as well as Insite, a supervised injection site.

Photos of the threatening flyers, which give homeless people seven days to leave the neighbourhood, were circulated Monday on social media.

"We are working to identify the person or people responsible for these messages, which have understandably caused fear and anxiety in the Downtown Eastside," Sgt. Steve Addison said in an emailed statement.

"Until we know more, we're asking everyone to be extra vigilant, to look out for their neighbours, and to report suspicious activity."

The flyer says Insite will be the "first building to be burned down."

The flyers make threats against the property of people who are homeless and a supervised injection site in the neighbourhood. (Submitted)

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Mayor responds

Vancouver Coastal Health, which operates Insite in partnership with the Portland Hotel Society, said it is aware of the threats to both people in the area and their facility.

"VCH has a zero tolerance approach to any threats to the safety of our staff or clients who access services at our health care facilities," the health authority said in an email.

"As many of our clients who use substances also live with mental health concerns and trauma, it is paramount they feel safe, secure and unjudged while accessing essential health care, including harm reduction services."

On Twitter, Mayor Kennedy Stewart called the letters "reprehensible" and echoed the call for people with information to come forward.

Got this from <a href="https://twitter.com/JenStDen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JenStDen</a> today.<br>Unhoused people living on Hastings deserve our support, friendship & compassion.<br><br>This is reprehensible & won’t be tolerated. Those involved will be regarded with the fullest extent of the law.<br><br>Anyone with info please contact me or <a href="https://twitter.com/VancouverPD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancouverPD</a>. <a href="https://t.co/rHY1olS4Xb">pic.twitter.com/rHY1olS4Xb</a> —@kennedystewart

Tension

The letters come at a tense time in the Downtown Eastside.

Crime and disruptive behaviour in Vancouver — or at least perceptions thereof — are receiving plenty of attention in news media and social media. In the run-up to October's municipal election, some candidates have made these issues central to their campaigns.

Last week, some tents began coming down on Hastings Street, where a large encampment of people who are homeless was subject to a fire chief's order to remove their makeshift homes over fire safety concerns. However, no one has been able to provide housing for the people living there.

Last month in Langley, four people who were homeless or formerly homeless were shot, two fatally, in an hours-long shooting spree that ended with police shooting the alleged gunman.

A short time after, a woman was deliberately set on fire while she sat on a sidewalk in the Downtown Eastside.

The senseless attacks left the community and advocates shaken and had them asking what it will take to get action to make people who are homeless less vulnerable.