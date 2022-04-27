Canada Post is temporarily resuming mail deliveries in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside after residents protested Tuesday the decision to suspend postal services on the grounds of "health and safety."

Mail deliveries had not been made between the 0 and 100 blocks of East Hastings Street, the area between Carrall Street and Main Street, since March 23 .

The corporation had said that postal staff had "health and safety concerns" about making deliveries in the area, and an email shared with CBC News by one resident said deliveries had stopped around mid-March because staff had faced "verbal assaults and drug use."

But now, delivery operations are set to resume in the area on a temporary basis from Tuesday until Friday, according to a Canada Post spokesperson.

A protester is seen holding up a sign, illustrated to look like an envelope, that reads 'Bring Back Our Mail!!!' (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"We have also extended the hours of the Woodland Drive postal facility, which will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help residents to pick up any mail they may need," said spokesperson Phil Legault.

"These measures are in place as we look to a more permanent solution to continue [to] provide service in a consistent, and safe manner."

'Mail is a human right,' says advocate

At a rally on Tuesday, Downtown Eastside residents and advocates gathered at the intersection of Hastings Street and Main Street to protest the mail delivery suspension, saying it contributed to multiple inequities for residents grappling with poverty, homelessness and the drug poisoning crisis.

Advocates also said the suspension endangers the health and safety of those who rely on the mail to receive pay cheques, and social and disability assistance.

A sign hangs above a shopfront at a rally protesting Canada Post's suspension of mail deliveries in two blocks of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood. It reads, 'Stamp out stigma', followed by 'Welfare rights are human rights, bring back our mail!' The Canada Post logo is seen crossed out with red ink. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"It's unconscionable. Mail is a human right," said Hannah Dempsey, a community organizer with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users.

"People are waiting for their welfare checks … their disability checks, they're waiting for letters from home. They're waiting for essential goods to come to their place."

Dempsey says the collection centre at Woodland Drive, which is 14 blocks away from the heart of the neighbourhood at Hastings and Main, was too far away for residents, given some of them have mobility issues.

"I think it's [the decision] … due to the work that we've been doing on the ground, organizing, coming together, speaking out about the issue that they're resuming the service," she said. "They're feeling the pressure, and that's what we want to do."

Dempsey says many residents only found out through the media that deliveries were being suspended a few weeks ago, and it left some of them scrambling for options.

A sign at the rally says 'Got Mail? We Don't! Welfare Rights Are Human Rights'. Canada Post has announced it will temporarily resume mail deliveries in two blocks of the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood in Vancouver, B.C., from Tuesday until Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

With the last week of the month being "cheque week" — the day on which disability and living assistance payments are mailed out in B.C. — Dempsey says the decision left many residents without answers.

"I'm glad to hear that the mail is resuming, but I think this is a larger pattern of a war against the poor on the Downtown Eastside, and it needs to stop," Dempsey said.