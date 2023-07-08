Instead of seeing songbirds and water lilies, Michael Seear watched with dismay as the water in two ponds in Vancouver's Vanier Park started to disappear each summer over the last three years. Now, one of them is nearly dry.

"It's a beautiful pond when it's full of water. You can see pond lilies and red-winged blackbirds around it. But now it's just a mud pile," said Seear, who is also a board director at the Hancock Wildlife Foundation.

In 2020, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation stopped filling the ponds with potable water in a bid to conserve water, implementing a bylaw that requires some water features, like ponds that do not recirculate water, be switched off.

Now many ponds throughout the city are drying up or have completely dried up — to the disappointment of some residents, like Seear.

Michael Seear stands in front of a dry Vanier Park pond. (Mike Zimmer/CBC)

The park board said it is focusing instead on restarting a handful of fountains it previously closed to save water.

1 million litres of water per year per fountain

Water for most of the ponds in Vancouver parks come from the North Shore's Capilano reservoir, which is also the city's source of drinking water.

Decorative non-recirculating city fountains were once deemed wasteful by the park board bylaw, but on May 29, park board commissioners voted to re-activate six fountains as an exception after what they say was a public outcry over the dormant water features and their negative impact on residents' mental well-being.

Park board Commissioner Tom Digby was the only one to vote against it.

"Each one of the six fountains scheduled for reactivation will require one million litres of water per year," he said. "It's such a waste of resources."

A pond in Vanier Park has almost dried up leaving little more than mud. (Mike Zimmer/CBC)

However, the ponds have so far not been a part of the conversation.

The park board has installed signs renaming the now-drying ponds as "seasonal wetlands," which are supposed to naturally fill with rainwater in winter and dry out during summer.

Seear said it's nonsense to call them seasonal wetlands.

"That is just one way of weaseling out of responsibility," he said.

"It's a pond. It was made and designed by humans. If you don't fill it up, it will dry out. But that doesn't make it a seasonal wetland, just a badly managed pond."

Drying ponds could drive away wildlife

The ponds in Vanier are home to wildlife like ducks, geese, seabirds and at times even beavers. Park goers worry if the pond dries up, they may not return.

Elvira Lount, who has lived in the Kitsilano area since 1971, loves frequenting the park and photographing the birds and animals there.

"I have photographed herons, beavers, ducklings in and around the pond," she said. "But over the summer, as the pond dries out, they won't have anywhere to go."

Meanwhile, the Memorial South Park pond at Ross Street and East 41st Avenue, and the Charleson Park pond along False Creek, are completely dry.

The main tap that feeds water into the pond in Vanier Park has been off for three years. (Mike Zimmer/CBC)

Vancouver resident Kathryn Langmead has started a petition demanding the pond in Memorial South Park, which she said is a refuge for wildlife and residents, be topped up and maintained year-round.

Langmead said the park board conducted extensive renovations two years back which cracked the membrane at the bottom of the pond, creating a leak.

"Instead of owning the mistake and fixing it, our park board pulled an audacious political foot shuffle and re-categorized our century-old pond as a seasonal wetland," she wrote.

Memorial South Park pond when it's full of water. Taken in July of 2022. (Submitted by Kathryn Langmead)

Digby said the water in Memorial South Pond has been declining at a greater rate than other ponds because of a damaged weir, which used to hold back water.

"With South Memorial pond there was a broken weir. We are working on fixing it and it takes time to fix them," he said.

He added that he isn't in favour of pumping water at any of the ponds in Vancouver, however.

"I have got a lot of sympathy for people's concern about the ponds," he said. "Unfortunately, we are in the midst of massive climate change. Ponds that people know and love here in Vancouver are drying out in a way that they never used to before."

He said it's not the park board's intention to see the ponds dry.

"It's just that it is impossible and frankly irresponsible to maintain these ponds."

A park board spokesperson said in an email to CBC News that it is currently assessing the condition of 66 water features, including seven ponds, for conservation and repair cost estimates. However, there's only $2 million available for the project, which the board acknowledges isn't nearly enough to address all the issues.

The park board has said that it will be focusing on the state of the ponds in their water priority action plan update later this year.