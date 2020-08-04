43 properties on evacuation alert over Dry Lake wildfire near Princeton

Evacuation alerts for 43 properties north of Princeton, B.C., have been issued due to the Dry Lake Wildfire.

All of the properties under alert are located along Highway 5A between McCaffrey Lake, MacKenzie Lake, Dry Lake, Round Lake and Allison Lake Provincial Park, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Response Centre.

"An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property in the event an evacuation order is issued," the centre said in a release.

"Property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order. However, residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions."

The Dry Lake wildfire (K60864), in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Merritt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Merritt</a> Fire Zone is estimated at 22 hectares in size and is located 24 kilometres northwest of Princeton. 29 personnel are receiving support from aerial resources and 11 pieces of heavy equipment. No structures are threatened at this time. <a href="https://t.co/pMBvGb4Iph">pic.twitter.com/pMBvGb4Iph</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

The Dry Lake Wildfire is about 22 hectares in size, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. The cause of the fire is suspected to be lightning.

A full list of affected properties can be found here.

As of early Tuesday, there are 41 active wildfires around B.C., with more than half of them located in the Kamloops and Southeast fire centre regions.