Evacuation alert lifted for properties south of Dry Lake wildfire near Princeton

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has lifted the evacuation alert for 43 properties in Electoral Area H, near Princeton, B.C.

The properties were potentially under threat by the Dry Lake Wildfire, 8.5 kilometres north of Sicamous near Marble Point.

All of the properties are located along Highway 5A between McCaffrey Lake, MacKenzie Lake, Dry Lake, Round Lake and Allison Lake Provincial Park, according to the district.

The alert was first issued Monday. The Dry Lake blaze is no longer considered a wildfire of note, which means it is no longer a risk to public safety. However, it is still described as active by the BC Wildfire Service, measuring 21 hectares.