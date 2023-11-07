Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·Updated

Drunk driver sentenced to 3 years in prison for crash that killed 2 UBC students

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to dangerous driving charges, following a crash that killed two University of B.C. students in 2021.

Tim Goerner, 23, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in crash that killed Evan Smith and Emily Selwood in 2021

CBC News ·
A large SUV is seen upturned on a road, with two officers looking at it pensively.
Police at the scene of a fatal collision on Northwest Marine Drive on the campus of the University of British Columbia on Sept. 26, 2021. (Doug Kerr/CBC News)

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to dangerous driving charges, following a crash that killed two University of B.C. students in 2021.

Tim Goerner, an international student at UBC, was driving on campus at speeds between 100 km/h and 120 km/h in a 40 km/h zone on Northwest Marine Drive on Sept. 21, 2021.

At around 1:45 a.m., his car veered off the side of the road and fatally struck two 18-year-old students on the sidewalk — Evan Smith and Emily Selwood.

Goerner hit a street lamp, then a boulder and his vehicle became airborne before running down the victims from behind.

An upturned SUV next to another car on a rainy road.
Police at the time said that the driver of the vehicle veered off the side of the road and hit two young people walking on the sidewalk. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

Police say Goerner, who was 21 at the time of the crash, was drinking at a party before he got into his car that night. He was initially charged with impaired driving, before pleading guilty to two counts of dangerous driving last month.

The judge agreed to a joint submission from the Crown and the defence, who said Goerner should serve three years in jail, with a driving prohibition of five years.

The deaths of the two undergraduate students came just a month after both Smith, from Ontario, and Selwood, from Victoria, were helped by their parents to set up their lives at UBC as undergraduate students. 

At a Monday hearing, Smith's mother, Debbie O'Day-Smith, said the 18-year-old engineering student had been accepted to every university he'd applied for, but chose UBC because it was a place he felt he could grow the most.

"You robbed me of my baby, my little boy,'' she said, addressing Goerner across the courtroom. "If you are remorseful, prove it.''

Evan Smith, 18, was a first year engineering student at UBC when he was killed by a suspected drunk driver on Sept. 26, 2021. A family photo shows a young man with a slight smile standing in front of a brick building. He has curly brown hair and is wearing a striped t-shirt with a backpack on top.
Evan Smith, 18, was a first year engineering student at UBC when he was killed by a suspected drunk driver on Sept. 26, 2021. (B.C. RCMP)

The judge, who agreed to the sentence, called the case extremely tragic, devastating and heartbreaking, accepting that Goerner was remorseful.

Judge Glenn Lee encouraged Goerner, a UBC engineering graduate, to use his experience to speak out against drinking and driving when he gets out of prison.

Goerner was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs on Tuesday, with his sentence to be served in a federal prison.

Emily Selwood was 18 years old and just starting her studies in social sciences at UBC when she was killed by an alleged drunk driver on Sept. 26, 2021. An undated family photo shows a smiling young woman from the shoulders up in bright sunlight. She has long brown wavy hair and dark eyes, and is wearing a spaghetti strap top, dangly earrings and a thing gold necklace.
Emily Selwood was 18 years old and just starting her studies in social sciences at UBC when she was killed by an alleged drunk driver on Sept. 26, 2021. (B.C. RCMP)

With files from Karin Larsen and The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now