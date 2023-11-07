Drunk driver sentenced to 3 years in prison for crash that killed 2 UBC students

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to dangerous driving charges, following a crash that killed two University of B.C. students in 2021.

Tim Goerner, an international student at UBC, was driving on campus at speeds between 100 km/h and 120 km/h in a 40 km/h zone on Northwest Marine Drive on Sept. 21, 2021.

At around 1:45 a.m., his car veered off the side of the road and fatally struck two 18-year-old students on the sidewalk — Evan Smith and Emily Selwood.

Goerner hit a street lamp, then a boulder and his vehicle became airborne before running down the victims from behind.

Police at the time said that the driver of the vehicle veered off the side of the road and hit two young people walking on the sidewalk. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

Police say Goerner, who was 21 at the time of the crash, was drinking at a party before he got into his car that night. He was initially charged with impaired driving, before pleading guilty to two counts of dangerous driving last month.

The judge agreed to a joint submission from the Crown and the defence, who said Goerner should serve three years in jail, with a driving prohibition of five years.

The deaths of the two undergraduate students came just a month after both Smith, from Ontario, and Selwood, from Victoria, were helped by their parents to set up their lives at UBC as undergraduate students.

At a Monday hearing, Smith's mother, Debbie O'Day-Smith, said the 18-year-old engineering student had been accepted to every university he'd applied for, but chose UBC because it was a place he felt he could grow the most.

"You robbed me of my baby, my little boy,'' she said, addressing Goerner across the courtroom. "If you are remorseful, prove it.''

Evan Smith, 18, was a first year engineering student at UBC when he was killed by a suspected drunk driver on Sept. 26, 2021. (B.C. RCMP)

The judge, who agreed to the sentence, called the case extremely tragic, devastating and heartbreaking, accepting that Goerner was remorseful.

Judge Glenn Lee encouraged Goerner, a UBC engineering graduate, to use his experience to speak out against drinking and driving when he gets out of prison.

Goerner was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs on Tuesday, with his sentence to be served in a federal prison.