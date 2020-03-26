Skip to Main Content
Drunk driver with 5-year-old child in minivan facing charges, police say
British Columbia

Drunk driver with 5-year-old child in minivan facing charges, police say

Arrest made after reports came in late Tuesday night of a mini van running red lights at high speed.

Woman arrested after minivan being driven on tire rims was reported speeding through red lights in Abbotsford

CBC News ·
Abbotsford police have arrested a woman who they say was driving while impaired with a 5-year-old in the back of her minivan. (Abbotsford Police Department)

A 24-year-old woman arrested for impaired driving had a five-year-old child in the back of her minivan when she was pulled over late Tuesday night, according to Abbotsford police.

Calls about a vehicle running red lights at high speed came in at around 11 p.m. PT.

Officers pulled the woman over on Walker Crescent in central Abbotsford, where she failed a roadside breath test. 

Charges for impaired operation of a vehicle have been recommended. 

Police say the minivan was being driven on its tire rims.

The child, who was found unsecured in a booster seat, was handed over to the care of their father. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories