Drunk driver with 5-year-old child in minivan facing charges, police say
A 24-year-old woman arrested for impaired driving had a five-year-old child in the back of her minivan when she was pulled over late Tuesday night, according to Abbotsford police.
Calls about a vehicle running red lights at high speed came in at around 11 p.m. PT.
Officers pulled the woman over on Walker Crescent in central Abbotsford, where she failed a roadside breath test.
Charges for impaired operation of a vehicle have been recommended.
Police say the minivan was being driven on its tire rims.
The child, who was found unsecured in a booster seat, was handed over to the care of their father.